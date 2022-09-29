Tirupati : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) honorary head priest Dr A V Ramana Deekshitulu once again kicked up a controversy by posting a tweet and soon deleting it following an uproar in the religious and political circles. In the latest tweet, Deekshitulu tagged AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that all archakas were 'badly disappointed' over lack of remedial action on the part of the CM in TTD matters.

Deekshitulu, who has been at loggerheads with the current TTD management, was particularly miffed over non-implementation of the one-man committee report on the hereditary appointments for archakas. Though he deleted his tweet in less than two hours, his detractors inside and outside TTD instantly took a screenshot and circulated it on social media.

Now, social media is abuzz with comments and counter comments on Deekshitulu's now deleted tweet: “@ysjagan. All archakas desperately waited for ur announcement on the implementation of the one-man committee report. Badly disappointed. Necessary to do it before archaka and temple systems are demolished by anti-brahmin forces in TTD”.

Sources said that the latest tweet of Ramana Deekshitulu has angered the Chief Minister's advisors at whose behest the head priest dropped it. However, detractors widely circulated the screenshot of Deekshitulu's tweet on social media. This time, Ramana Deekshitulu has been receiving flak from other archakas and devotees for targetting the Chief Minister and the TTD.

A few months ago, too, Deekshitulu made a similar tweet, tagging the CM, expressing his dissatisfaction over the alleged disrespect meted out to him by the TTD officials. He alleged that he was being prevented from doing puja to God.

Deekshitulu, who was reappointed as head priest of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirumala in April 2021, has also been sulking for quite some time. In the past, he only targetted the TTD but now he made strong remarks against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as well.