New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been honoured with the 21st Century Icon Awards in London on Friday, December 10th. Rakesh Tikait has been vigorously agitating against the three agricultural laws brought by the central government in the year 2020.

However, Tikait was not present during the award ceremony to receive this award, but he posted a tweet in which he dedicated the award to the farmers who martyred during the agitation.

Rakesh Tikait has been given this award for running and making successful the biggest agricultural movement ever. He was nominated as a finalist for the award by the London-based company after the announcement made by Prime Minister to withdraw the farm laws. Later on December 10, the award got announced.

In a tweet, the company said, "National farmer leader Chaudhary Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the biggest agricultural movement of this century, not only the country but in the world. He took the unprecedented farmers movement to the heights of success, hence he has been awarded the 21st Century Icon Award in London. After the withdrawal of the Agricultural Laws, the London company nominated Rakesh Tikait ji for this award. The choice was made for conducting this unprecedented movement adhering to non-violence."

The Squared Watermelon Company of London gives the 21st Century Icon Award every year to the personalities who set an example for the world. This award was started in 2017. Earlier, 4 Indians have also been awarded, which includes the names of Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan.

Rakesh Tikait was born on June 4 1969, in the Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar district. He is the second son of Mahendra Singh Tikait. He has been recognized as a leader who is fighting for the interest of farmers against the government through dharnas and demonstrations.

