New Delhi: Hundreds of civilians raised slogans against Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait upon his arrival at the residence of General Bipin Rawat to pay his last respects.

"We protested against Rakesh Tikait as he was flaying the Indian Army and security for the past several months," said a protestor, who raised a slogan against Tikait.

There were hundreds of such people, who raised slogans against Rakesh Tikait. It may be recalled that Rakesh Tikait and several farmers' organisations protested against farm laws.



