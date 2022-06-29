Jaipur: Rajasthan Home Minister, Rajendra Yadav said that there is a Pakastani connection to the Udaipur killing, where Kanhaiyalal, who supported Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Mohammed through a social media post, was gruesomely killed on Tuesday. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Yadav said, "Rajasthan Government is cautious and the case has been handed over to NIA who will be highlighting the associate culprits, while the state government will ensure peace in the state."

Yadav confirmed that the video of Kanhaiyalal's brutal murder, which went viral on social media, is also related to Pakistan and he further said, "this case is not of a fight between two religions, but of a terrorist incident and one of the accused Ghaus Mohammad has attended 45 days of training in Karachi in the year 2014-15. Moreover, in the year 2018-19, Mohammed also went to Arab countries, and last year he was located in Nepal."

