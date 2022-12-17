New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Chinese clashes at Tawang belittle India and break the morale of our armed forces. He went on to say that if Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is not "remote controlled" and if the opposition stands by the country, the party should expel Rahul Gandhi for his remark that the Chinese are beating up Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country's image. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country." (With Agency inputs)