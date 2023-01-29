Srinagar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The flag hoisting event was held amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

Earlier Rahul took a 30-minute break from the foot march at Sonawar and drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower. The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed. Shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were closed as part of the security drill.

Rahul resumed his Yatra from the city's Panthachowk on Sunday. He began the yatra in his trademark white T-shirt along with his sister Priyanka. The Gandhis joined hundreds of Congress supporters, including women, who were seen carrying the tricolour and party flags.

After the flag hoisting ceremony the yatra is now on its way to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city, marking an end to the 4,080-km walkathon, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and traversed 75 districts across the country. Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters on the M A Road on Monday, following which a public rally will be held at the SK stadium, for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was joined by his sister Priyanaka as well as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. The PDP president said the yatra was like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in numbers for the first time since 2019.

The Centre, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "Rahul Gandhi's yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted after the yatra. A civil society contingent led by Yogendra Yadav also joined the yatra Saturday morning.