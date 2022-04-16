Bhubaneswar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit four districts in Odisha on Friday. The tremors were felt in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani and Boudh at 11.19 am (Friday), informed the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said. Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

