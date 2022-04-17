Mayurbhanj (Odisha): A man was allegedly given injections meant for animals in the Thakuramunda block of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday. Srikanta Mahanta, a resident of Mahuladiha village, who was suffering from prolonged back pain was given the injections by a quack identified as Biswanath Behera.

Behera had come to the village claiming that he was from Thakuramunda hospital to provide health check-ups to locals. Following the 'check-up', he allegedly administered three livestock injections to Srikanta. When Behera asked for money for the treatment, Mahanta’s son inquired about the injections which were administered and to his surprise, he found that the injections were meant for livestock.

Irate over the incident, locals detained Behera and handed him over to police. However, the villagers alleged that police freed Behera after signing an undertaking from him. Police could not be reached for comments on the allegations levelled by the villagers. Reacting to the development, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Mayurbhanj district, Nihar Ranjan Das said, “We have not received any formal complaint regarding the matter. We cannot launch a probe until a complaint from the concerned official is lodged.”

