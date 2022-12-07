Ludhiana (Punjab): After 12 days of leaving her house to marry her loverm, a woman was found dead and buried in a stud farm by police on Wednesday in Ludhiana's Jagraon. Police sources said that the location of the body was revealed by the four accused-who were arrested on Tueday-during interrogation.

The arrested were identified as the woman's lover Parampreet Singh,his brother Bhavpreet Singh, his friend Ekamjot and another accomplice Harpreet. The woman ran way from her home with some cash and gold jewelry on November 24, following which her family members filed a complaint and a case was registered at the Sudhar Police Station.

According to Ludhiana Range IG, Dr. Kaustubh Sharma, "The deceased woman identified as Jaspinder was having an affair with Parampreet and to she left her home with some cash and jewelry to marry him as mentioned by family members in their complaint. When Jaspinder reached Parampreet's home he and his brother as per the plan strangled Jaspinder with her dupatta to death."

"Later, to dispose of the dead body they dumped it in Sudhar canal. But as the water was shallow, next they took out the body and called on two of their friends and tried to burn the body to destroy evidence. However, they failed in that as well. At last, they called a JCB at a stud farm owned by the prime accused stating that a horse has died and they have to bury it. Then after they buried Jaspinder's half-burnt body in the pit", Sharma said.

Police had denied any instance of sexual abuse with the victim so far. However, the post-mortem report is awaited. Police are also trying to ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the case.