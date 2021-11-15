New Delhi: Punjab minister Gurkirat Singh on Monday urged the Central Government to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurkirat Singh, who was the Chief Guest at Punjab Day Function held during the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2021, speaking to reporters"BJP is trying to make it a political weapon for which they are doing all these things. Our Chief Minister had also urged Prime Minister and Home Minister for the same as it is a matter of faith."

Apart from this, Kotli also slammed the Aam Adami Party (AAP) for wrongly blaming the Punjab farmers for Delhi pollution, saying that Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi Government has indulged in the blame game to save its own skin as it has completely failed to control pollution in the national capital.

Talking about industrial growth in Punjab, the Cabinet Minister said that the state government had taken several path-breaking steps for creating ease of doing business and ensuring stable growth of the industrial sector in Punjab.

He said that the Congress-led Punjab Government has brought investment of over Rs 1 lakh crores in the state, which not only gave the much-needed boost to the economy but also generated employment.

The minister added that the Punjab Government has recently organised a two-day Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit on October 26 and 27, during which renowned Industrialists reiterated to further invest in Punjab to expand their businesses.

"With the presence of core infrastructures and great emphasis laid by the State of Punjab making it a most suitable place for investors, Punjab state has very high literacy and the land is very fertile. Punjab State has one of the best connectivity in India," he said.