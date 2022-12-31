Amritsar: People are always on the lookout for celebrating New Year's eve in a unique way, but a local club here has outed even the weirdest of traditions. Punjab's 'Idiot Club' members were spotted holding celebrations at a crematorium ground in Raia village near Amritsar. They wore black robes and ghost masks to bid adieu to 2022 in style.

The club members say they aim at propagating social messages through unique activities. The members wore ghost masks with social messages inscribed on them appealing to fight social evils such as corruption, drugs, terrorism, superstition, and others. To mark the celebrations, they cut a cake at the crematorium and danced to Hindi songs.

With 2022 coming to an end, the members hoped for the New Year to bring positivity to the world. One of the major reasons for choosing the crematorium to celebrate New Year was that the club was started 25 years ago on the same ground. Rajinder Rikhi formed the group from the same crematorium and since then, the club has carried out many social activities, one of them being planting saplings to protect the environment.

Surinder Farishta alias Ghulle Shah, a patron of the club, said that their association has been raising its voice against many social evils in society since its inception.

Also read: Elderly in this Punjab village come up with a unique initiative to tackle loneliness