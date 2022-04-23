Chandigarh: The AAP government in Punjab has cracked down on modified motorcycles used to ferry passengers as well as goods since they are accident-prone and put lives at stake.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the SSPs of all the districts, to take action against the owners of such modified motorcycles. The orders state that motorbikes are used by people to transport passengers from one city to another. As a result, they are becoming a threat to people's lives on national highways.

The 'Jugaaru' (improvised) motorcycles are rampant in the state these days. They are seen carrying goods and passengers leading to overloading and the risk of accidents. It threatens the lives of ordinary people even as the drivers do not care about their own lives.

In many places, sand and gravel are also transported on the modified bikes even as they are also seen carrying groceries or other household items. At times, they carry more than their capacity which leads to accidents.

