Chandigarh: In a bid to fulfil its poll promise, the Aam Aamdi Party (AAP) government may announce 300 units of free electricity for households in Punjab on Saturday, according to sources. It may be recalled that on April 11, Mann met Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. He reportedly had a discussion on the free electricity scheme in Punjab. Since then, there has been a speculation about its announcement. For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to provide 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.

On the lines of Delhi, during the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the AAP had promised to provide 300 free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power. However, since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Opposition has been alleging that the Mann government is being "controlled" from Delhi. The Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.

