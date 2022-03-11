Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following the Congress defeat in the assembly elections. The Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats.

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from both the seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the state assembly election, as per the Election Commission of India. The Chief Minister got over 23,000 votes in the Bhadaur constituency. He lost against Aam Aadmi Party's Labh Singh Ugoke who got over 57,000 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, looks set to form a government in Punjab with leads showing a landslide.

"I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi said in a tweet.

In Chamkaur Sahib, Channi got 50,000 votes, while Aam Aadmi Party's candidate who has a similar name - Charanjit Singh - got over 54,000 votes. Channi replaced Captain Amarinder Singh on September 19, 2021, and became the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. He was the 16th Chief Minister of the state.