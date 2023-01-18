Gurdaspur: The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot at a drone carrying arms to the Indian territory from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurudaspur on Tuesday night, a BSF official said. The forces recovered pistols which were made-in-china and ammunitions from a bag they found after the firing.

"On the intervening foggy night of 17th/18th Jan 2023, a BSF party deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan side. In prompt action, the BSF party fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something dropped in the nearby area," the BSF said in a statement.

Further, during an initial search of the area, the BSF said, a packet with a wooden base frame was found lying in the farming field on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village. "On opening, this packet, 4 Pistols (made in China), 8 Magazines and 47 Rounds were recovered," it said.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, said a detailed search of the area is in progress. "Vigilant BSF troops once again were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contrabands through drone," the BSF added.

"On intervening foggy night (17/18 Jan 2023), #BSF party @BSF_Punjab Frontier heard sound of drone & intercepted it by firing near Vill - Uncha Takala in Distt- Gurdaspur. On search, a pkt containing 4 Chinese pistols, 8 Mag & 47 Rds recovered #JaiHind," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.