Aligarh: Students of Aligarh Muslim University protested on Sunday against the demolition of the house of Afreen Fatima, the former student union president of AMU Women's College by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house owned by Afreen's father Javed Mohammad, who, authorities claimed, was the mastermind of the June 10 violence after protests against the controversial remarks on the Prophet of Islam made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Authorities said the building map of the house of the accused had not been approved by the PDA. The development comes a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were also bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday. Scores of AMU students held a protest demonstration and sought legal inquiry into the matter.

Arif, one of the students said that a “section of the society is being targeted” while no action has been taken against Nupur Sharma. Afreen's friend Azra said that the demonstrations will continue till Nupur Sharma is not arrested. “The atrocities being committed against Muslims should be stopped,” said Salman, another protesting student, who also demanded legal action on the matter.

