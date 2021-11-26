Kanpur: A probe has been ordered into the leakage of a document containing details of security arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind's two-day visit to Kanpur.

The details had surfaced on some WhatsApp groups.

The document with details regarding the security, fleet, deployment of forces at the venues attended by President Kovind and other protocols was distributed to senior officials, but was found in circulation on social media.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun has now ordered an inquiry in this regard.

"The investigation has been given to ADCP (Traffic) Rahul Mithas. The officer has been asked to establish the identities of those responsible for making the document public and also explore the facts and intention behind the act," he said.

The President was in Kanpur on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ahead of his arrival, a blue print for security was prepared by the Commissionerate Police regarding his security.

In this booklet of 76 pages, minute to minute protocol of the President, about his fleet, force deployment at various venues, besides intelligence reports were also there. It even had the names, designations and contact numbers of all police personnel and their roles.

It was also clearly written in this booklet that this document should not go viral on the internet media.

