New Delhi: Police have arrested a couple for breaching security at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday night. The drunken couple forcefully tried to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan from gate number 35.

According to the information, the incident took place at gate number 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday when a car forcefully tried to enter the building. The security forces ran behind it and managed to stop the car. Inside the car, security forces found a drunken couple and took them into custody for breaching security. Later, they were handed over to the police.

The officials of Delhi Police, Special Cell, Intelligence Department, Rashtrapati Bhavan security have interrogated the couple for about 20 hours. In the initial interrogation, police learned that the boy along with his female friend was on a ride during which the car entered Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meanwhile, police lodged an FIR and also informed their parents.

The police are trying to know if the couple breached the security by accident or on purpose. After the incident, security in and around has been tightened at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Further investigation is underway.