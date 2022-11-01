New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been decreased by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect from Tuesday. With the price drop, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital Delhi. The prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders will continue to remain steady.

This declaration marks the 6th consecutive reduction in price since the month of May this year, and has come exactly a month after the last cut in prices was declared.

Last month, on October 1, the center had declared a reduction of Rs 25.50 in the per-unit cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder. This had taken the cost of cylinder Rs 1,885 to Rs 1,859.50 in the national capital. Domestic cooking gas cylinder prices will, however, continue to remain steady.