New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of new directors to eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the education ministry.

Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively. While Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad, the institute's current director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as Director of IIT Goa.

Others appointed for the top posts include -- KN Satyanarayana (IIT Tirupati), Rajiv Prakash (IIT Bhilai), Rajat Moona (IIT Gandhinagar) and Manoj Singh Gaur (IIT Jammu). PTI