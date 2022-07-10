Ajmer (Rajasthan): The Sufi saints of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti offered prayers for the safety and the well-being of the Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Saturday. Prayers were offered for the recovery and safety of the injured and missing passengers on the Amarnath journey.

According to Disaster Management officials, on Saturday 16 pilgrims were killed and 40 people went missing due to a sudden cloudburst at the Amarnath Yatra. The Army, NDRF and SDRF are carrying out the rescue operations while the Sufi saints offered prayers for their safe return and well-being. The Sufi saints believe that everything will be good with the deeds of Khwaja Garib Nawaz and the Amarnath Yatra will be completed.

Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi said, "During the Amarnath Yatra, many passengers have died and many people have been injured; due to cloudburst also many people went missing. We are in grief after hearing this. People of all religions come to the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Here prayers are offered for everyone's well-being."

"The prayers of all the people are accepted in the Dargah in good faith. In the special prayer offered in the dargah, God may give strength to the bereaved families of those who died during the Amarnath Yatra. In the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, we pray for the safe return of those missing in the yatra and the injured may have a speedy recovery," Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi added.

Khwaja Sahib, popularly known as “Gharib Nawaz” (Benefactor of the Poor), had earned this title due to his service to humanity and love for the poor and downtrodden. A man of indomitable will and dauntless courage, he dedicated his life to the love of God and his creatures. He practised his teachings while focusing on the unity of Hindu and Muslim communities. The Ajmer Dargah is a Sufi shrine which is believed to be one of the holiest places in Rajasthan. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who was a Persian Sufi saint, is enshrined in this place owing to his secular preaching.