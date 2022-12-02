New Delhi: In a bid to achieve India’s power requirement from renewable energy sources, the Ministry of Power on Friday issued an order for the waiver of Inter-State Transmission system (ISTS) charges on the transmission of electricity generated from new hydropower projects. The said waiver is already available to solar and wind power projects.

The government has set an ambitious plan to have 500 GW of generation capacity from non-fossil energy-based sources by 2030. Hydropower projects, being clean, green and sustainable will be of paramount importance in our clean energy transition journey. They are also essential for the integration of solar and wind power, which are intermittent in nature.

In acknowledgement of the aforesaid inherent qualities of hydro-power, the Government of India declared hydropower projects as a renewable source of power in March 2019, However, waiver of inter-state transmission charges, provided to solar and wind projects had not been extended to hydropower projects.

“In order to remove this discrepancy and to provide a level playing field to hydro projects, the Ministry of Power has now decided to extend the waiver of ISTS Charges on the transmission of power from new hydropower projects, for which construction work is awarded and PPA is signed on or before 30.06.2025,” a government official said.