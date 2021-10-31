New Delhi: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of sea trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday, said an official statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The ship had sailed out for the second Sea Trials on October 24.

After witnessing the sea trials, the minister impressed upon CSL to ensure timely delivery of the ship in April 2022 to realise commissioning of the ship by August 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the ministry said.

The maiden sea sortie of the ship was successfully undertaken in August this year. The ministry said that during the maiden sea trials, ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, PGD and auxiliary equipment was satisfactory.

The IAC designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPS&W).

The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a shining example in the Nation’s quest for AatmaNirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiative with more than 76% indigenous content. This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries, it said.

Indigenous content towards procurement of equipment, besides work by CSL and their subcontractors is being directly invested back into the Indian economy. Around 550 Indian firms including about 100 MSMEs are registered with CSL, who are providing various services for construction of IAC, it further said.

The ship is now progressing with second phase of sea trials, during which detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical & electronics suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances and ship systems is being progressed.

With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier, which will be a real testimony to the ‘Make in India’ thrust of GoI.