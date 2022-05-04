Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): A policeman was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Inspector General of Police, Bastar, Sundarraj P said that Head constable Salik Ram Markam (37) of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Narayanpur was killed in the encounter with Naxalites in the Abujhmad area on the border of the Dantewada and Narayanpur districts on Wednesday morning. Salik Ram was a resident of Chavela village in Bhanupratappur.

The Bastar IG said that the encounter took place at around 8:15 am on Wednesday when a joint squad of security forces was out on a search operation. The joint squad included jawans of DRG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The official added that the head constable suffered bullet injuries during the gun battle and later died.

