Bhupesh Baghel says Naxalite attacks on downslide, suggests open talks Published on: 17 minutes ago

Reacting to the exclusion of Kondagaon from the list of highly Naxal affected districts, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it is a matter of great happiness that Naxalite incidents have decreased in the state in the past few years. "It is because of our sincere efforts and effective plans, we have been able to win the trust of the people of Bastar continuously. Naxalites are constantly retreating and the attacks are decreasing. It is an extremely satisfactory development for us," the chief minister said while speaking to a group of journalists on Friday. He also said that he has been suggesting it for a very long time that the Naxalites should come to the fore and have face to face talks with the authorities to establish a solution to the problems.