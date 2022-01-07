Ferozepur (Punjab): A central team probing the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur reached the Punjab town on Friday while the state government submitted a report to the Centre saying an FIR has been filed in the matter and a two-member panel set up.

The three-member committee set by MHA will seek details about the sequence of events that unfolded during Modi's January 5 visit.

The team first went to the Pyarayana flyover near Ferozepur and interacted with senior Punjab Police and civil administration officials.

The panel is led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and comprises Balbir Singh, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group.

The Centre has advised it to submit its report at the earliest.

