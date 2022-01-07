New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear a public interest litigation today regarding the alleged breach of security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the petition that seeks preservation of evidence on security arrangements and action against "erring" officials of Punjab government found responsible for what is termed as 'major security lapse'.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event.

The plea in the apex court has been filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, vice president, Lawyer's Voice, who termed the incident as "pre-meditated conspiracy to breach the security of the prime minister and bring national security in jeopardy".

"Take cognizance of the serious and deliberate lapse on part of the Respondent No 1, 2 and 3 (state government, chief secretary and DGP) concerning the security and the movement of the prime minister of the country," reads the plea filed through lawyer Sandeep Singh.

The plea seeks directions to Bhatinda district judge to ensure collection of all official documents and materials "from all possible sources pertaining to the movements and deployment of police in Punjab during the PM's visit.

It has also sought directions to the home ministry to initiate action against the Punjab chief secretary and the Director General of Police including suspending the duo.

Earlier, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on the morning of January 5 from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes

The incident was termed as a major security fiasco as the BJP targeted the state government accusing it of failing to provide proper security to the Prime Minister.

