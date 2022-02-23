New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the post-budget webinar on the Union Budget 2022 on Wednesday, said that efforts are being made to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector.

"In last 7 yrs, we've been making continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector. It's the motive behind connecting villages & the poor to pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, road," the PM said.

PM Modi further added, "Under Jal Jeevan Mission, we have set the target of setting up approximately 4 crore connections. To achieve this target, you will have to enhance your strength. I urge all state govts to also pay attention to pipelines that are being laid & the water that is being supplied. For developing villages, proper demarcation of houses & land is essential. Swamitva Yojana is facilitating this. Under this, over 40 lakh property cards issued so far. For registration of land records, a national system & a unique land identification PIN will be a major facility."

The theme of the programme 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', as per the Ministry of Rural Development's press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.

"In order to encourage participation from all stakeholders alike during the webinar, sessions will be held on the themes of housing, potable water and LPG in every home, providing road and info-way connectivity, land governance through end-to-end digitization, a saturation of development schemes in remote and backward areas and livelihood options and access to financial services to all, especially rural women," an official release stated.

Ten participating Ministries and Departments including Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Housing AND Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Department of Border Management (DoBM), Department of Posts (DoP), Department of Telecommunication and Department of Land Resources (DoLR) in addition to government officials, industry experts and representatives of various government bodies will participate and reflect on a variety of such issues as above through the lens of the budget its impact on the industry and beneficiaries in the rural landscape.

The conclusions from this webinar will then be presented to various Ministries so that they may tweak their strategies for better implementation of these programmes, the Ministry said.