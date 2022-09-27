New Delhi: With reference to the Cheetahs recently brought to India from Namibia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and urged Indians to participate in three contests that the government has organized

"While we eagerly await seeing Cheetahs here are three exciting contests on MyGov which I urge you to take part...," the PM tweeted, along with a poster giving out details about the said contests.

As informed in the poster, the first of the three contests invites people to suggest names for the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. The second one invites participants to name the Cheetahs, while the third one asks them to tell about the importance of treating animals well.

The poster also says that the winners of the contest stand a chance to win a trip to see the Cheetahs. The PM has also attached the links to all three contests along with the tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Cheetahs brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on his birthday on Saturday, September 17. The wild canines will soon be open for public sighting.