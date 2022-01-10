New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph will be removed from the CoWIN vaccination certificates in five states that are going to state assembly polls from February 10 to March 7.

Besides, Union Health Ministry will also apply 'filters' so as to keep a tab on the display of the Prime Minister's photograph on the CoWIN vaccination certificate, highly placed sources said.

A decision to this effect has been taken following the coming into force of the 'Model Code of Conduct' in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, which are going to polls from February 10 to March 7. The elections in these states will be held in seven phases and the counting of votes will commence on March 10.

Earlier also, in March 2021, some political parties had lodged a complaint to the Election Commission India (ECI) for the removal of the photograph of the Prime Minister from the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Thereafter, the Union Health Ministry on the recommendation of the ECI had to remove the picture of the Prime Minister from the vaccination certificate in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, where the elections were held at that time.

