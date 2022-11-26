New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Saturday to the greats who gave the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for the nation said, 'We the People in the preamble of Constitution is a commitment, pledge and belief that has made India mother of democracy.' For timely justice, the judiciary is taking a lot of steps such as e-initiatives launched today to ensure ease of justice for all.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. "Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfilling their vision for our nation," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Saturday at 10 am. The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, as per an official press release. During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project. The Project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

The initiatives being launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites. "Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the Court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on a day/week/month basis at the Court level. The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposals by the court. The public can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the District Court's website," read the statement.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them. This App is also made available to High Court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor the pendency and disposal of all the States and Districts under their jurisdiction.

The digital court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digitised form to enable the transition to Paperless Courts. S3WaaS Website is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate Secure, Scalable & Sugamya (Accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen-friendly and divyang friendly. (With Agency inputs)