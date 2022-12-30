Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at the age of 100. Informing the nation about his mother's demise, the Prime Minister posted a heart-touching tweet early Friday morning. Only on Wednesday, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad to see his mother, also called Heeraba, after she was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital due to deteriorating health.

The Prime Minister immediately rushed to Gujarat to perform last rites to the mortal remains of his mother. Along with others, PM Modi carried the coffin of Hiraba during the funeral procession in Gandhinagar.

Heeraba passed away on December 30, 2022, at 3.30 am while undergoing treatment, according to a medical bulletin from the UN Mehta Hospital.

Two and half hours later, PM Modi, in his 6.02 am tweet on the death of his 100-year-old mother, said, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The Prime Minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. Last Wednesday, PM Modi travelled to Ahmedabad on short notice and visited the hospital to see his ailing mother. He stayed with her for sometime before leaving the hospital.

On Friday, the PM was actually scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch several developmental projects. Now, he may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday. The turn of events was necessitated by the demise of PM Modi's mother.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

Earlier, a bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where PM's mother was admitted on Wednesday said she has passed away. During his visit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon, PM Modi called on his mother and remained at the hospital for more than an hour. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.