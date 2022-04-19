Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that wellness was the ultimate goal and the new WHO centre will drive Yoga for wellness.

"This centre has opened the door of age of traditional medicine in the world," Modi said after laying the foundation stone. The PM also thanked Dr Ghebreyesus on behalf of every Indian. "He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English," the PM Modi said.

"I've known Dr Tedros for a long time & every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today," the PM said.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.