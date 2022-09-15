Chandigarh: In a noble gesture, someone has made an anonymous donation of Rs 10 crore to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Chandigarh. The donation was reportedly made by a doctor who has worked as the HOD of a department at PGI. The niece of this doctor has recently had a kidney transplant at PGI.

During the treatment of their niece, the doctor witnessed the suffering of the patients which inspired them to donate the money. Kidney transplants are said to be a costly affair with one transplant costing about two and a half lakh rupees. At least 450 patients will benefit from kidney transplants with the amount of Rs 10 crore donated by the doctor.

Earlier in the year 2020, the family of one HK Das had also donated Rs 50 lakh to PGI. Although PGI's Poor Free Fund is dedicated to online donations for the treatment of poor patients, no one has ever donated such a huge amount in the 60-year history of PGI. After 2017-18, PGI's Poor Free Fund has been receiving donations worth around 2.5 crore rupees annually.