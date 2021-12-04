New Delhi: Special Judge MK Nagpal has granted bail to an accused Peter Mukherjee, in the INX Media deal case at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday .

The court had reserved the verdict on November 30. Taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on March 24, the court had issued summons to all the accused. The court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed under sections 3 and 70 of the Money Laundering Act. In this case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on 15 May 2017.

After that, the ED had registered an FIR on May 18, 2017. The CBI has made charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code of the Prevention of Corruption Act. This FIR was registered on the complaint of INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjee and Chief Operating Officer Peter Mukerjee.

Karti Chidambaram, another accused in the INX media case, is accused of extorting money from INX Media to get permission from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). According to the case, excess Foreign Direct Investment was approved by INX Media (P) Ltd without the approval of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board which was allegedly scuttled by Karti Chidambaram by influencing public servants from various government departments by virtue of his relationship with the then finance minister P. Chidambaram.

Also Read: Aircel-Maxis case: Court summons P Chidambaram, son Karti on December 20

On November 27, Delhi court had issued summons to Chidambaram and others in ED and CBI cases in connection with Aircel Maxis money-laundering and corruption cases. The CBI and the ED have alleged that as the former finance minister granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity, which benefited certain persons and he received kickbacks in return.