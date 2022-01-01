Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have put the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders under house arrest ahead of their protest on Saturday against the Delimitation Commission recommendations. All the leaders, including National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami, have been locked inside their homes and the entry to their gates has been barricaded. Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah criticised the administration's move to scuttle their peaceful protests.

"Good morning & welcome to 2022. A new year with the same J&K police illegally locking people in their homes & an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful @JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change," Omar tweeted.

"Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!" he tweeted. The PAGD members were scheduled to stage protests today at Gupkar road against the Delimitation Commission recommendations, which is planning to carve out new six new Assembly seats in Jammu and only one seat in Kashmir.

The political parties in Kashmir are against the recommendations and say the Commission is biased, unconstitutional and should review its recommendations. Earlier, this week Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, along with his party leaders, staged protests against the Delimitation Commission recommendations.

