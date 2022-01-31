Bengaluru: An alarming rise in suicide cases makes one wonder about the pain it causes to the deceased's loved ones. Recently, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor by profession, killed herself by hanging. Was she not happy? Was she depressed? Can someone have prevented it?

While these questions haunt us, commoners, understanding why people kill themselves will go a long way in preventing suicides. Firstly, we should do away with the common assumption that only the week minded commits suicide. Finding it hard to believe? This is what the mental health experts have to say:

Speaking to Etv Bharat Dr Satish Ramaiah -a psychiatrist and sleep specialist says, "There are two types of suicide: one is Planned Suicide and the other is Sudden Plan. In Planned Suicide, people commit suicide after spending many days with depression, thinking they will not be able to get out of it. In the Sudden plan, people undergo sudden shock and kill themselves because of the momentary pressure. "

"Everyone has strength and weakness, and weakness becomes more active when people are under more stress. This leads to negative thoughts. Physical, psychological, carrier, family stress, etc., make a person think that nothing is possible. They feel a sense of helplessness and that is what makes them take the leap. They think that death is the only solution for their problem" - he said.

How can we prevent it?

According to Dr. Satish Ramaiah, people who commit suicide (especially in planned suicide) give some clues in one or another way. They write notes, put 'goodbye' status on social media, talk meaninglessly and emotionally, etc. Whoever even a person's friend or family members should not ignore these things. One should contact that person and try to give mental support. Other signs are not sleeping well, not eating food properly, Heart palpitations (fast heartbeat), hand - legs tremors, mouth dryness, sweating.

People who commit suicide are not weak minded

Dr. Shraddha Shejaker, a psychiatrist at Aster RV Hospital says that people who commit suicide are not weak-minded. If we observe subtly we get to know that their mental ability is more strong than others. Because in planned suicide, a depressed person thinks over the issue many times and thinks from every possible angle. When they finally do not get their way or solution they only commit suicide. In sudden plan or immediate one, they don't scare to kill themselves via horrible methods. This shows they are not mentally weak.

Does Counseling Help?

People who go into depression need counseling. That kind of person is must need a doctor to overcome loneliness and many mental problems. Some people will be recovered by just speaking with the doctors and some need treatment and medicine. People surrounding the depressed person or person under stress should move close to make them happy. One should create positive vibes around them. We know that prevention is better than cure, so we should take that person to a psychiatrist.