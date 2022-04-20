Berinag: Pawan Kumar, a resident of Berinag in the Pithoragarh district, is preparing for the Combined Defence Service Examination and aims to join the Indian Army. He is relentlessly preparing for army recruitment and runs on the streets of Berinag early in the morning with a tire tied around his foot and a heavy bag on his shoulders. ETV Bharat spoke to Pawan Kumar regarding his passion to join the Indian Army.

Pawan told that he had earlier faced failure in the recruitment test thrice and is currently preparing for Combined Defence Service Examination. Pawan is a final year student of Art Honours from Pithorogarh College.

Youth preparing for CDS after three failed attempts at army recruitment test

Pawan added that he has been preparing for the last two years throughout the pandemic. Inspiringly, Pawan said that those who fall and get up to run again, surely get success.

Meanwhile, there are three regiments of the army in Uttarakhand including the Garhwal Regiment with headquarters at Lansdowne in the Pauri district, the Kumaon Regiment headquartered at Ranikhet in the Almora district, and the Naga Regiment with headquarters in Almora. Earlier, the first CDS of the nation, Bipin Rawat, was a resident of the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

