Noida: A video posted on social media by filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Sunday went viral. In this video, he said, "Watching a 19-year-old boy balancing responsibility and dreams will surely bring a sweet smile to your face." Actually, Vinod Kapri was passing in the car, during which he saw a boy, who was running towards the house carrying a bag on his shoulders. Filmmaker Kapri offered to drop him home by his car, but he did not agree despite repeated requests.

It can be seen in the video that around 12 am a 19-year-old boy is running towards his house. When Kapri talks with this man, he finds out that his name is Pradeep Mehra and he works in McDonald's company. Pradeep says that he has to join the Army, hence, he is running during the night every day as he could not time during the day time as he leaves to the office early in the morning.

Pradeep, who runs for his dreams, is a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand. He told that he is living with his brother in Noida and his mother is in the hospital. Pradeep told that he runs to the house after the daily shift. He said he didn't have time to practice running, so he uses this time. He runs for 10 km daily from Noida Sector 16 to his home in Baraula.

When Vinod Kapri said that he will share this video on social media and this will go viral soon. Pradeep laughs at this and says "who will recognise him and even if the video goes viral, what wrong thing am I doing." At the end of the video, Kapri also offers Pradeep to have dinner with him, to which he says that if he delays reaching home, he will not be able to cook and his brother will go hungry.

Sharing this video, Vinod Kapri wrote in the caption, "Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought someone would be in trouble, be given a lift. Repeatedly offered a lift, but he refused. You will fall in love with this boy after hearing the reason. On the other hand, Pradeep's video is being liked a lot on social media. People are saluting the spirit of this youth."

