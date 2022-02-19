.

Kerala labourer, 60, forays into modelling, becomes social media star Published on: 1 hours ago

An elderly labourer in Kerala's Kozhikode got the make over of his life after he was spotted by a photographer recently. Mammikka, a dailywager and a native of Vennakkode, Koduvalli was turned into a model by Shareek Vayalil who used the photographs to advertise the wedding suit company he owns. As soon as Mammikka's photos were put on social media, they went viral turning him into an overnight social media star, and proving that age is no bar for trying new things in life.