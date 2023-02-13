Parliament Live Updates
- The Opposition raised slogans of "Modi-Adani hai hai" in Rajya Sabha. The Chairman adjourns House proceedings till March 13.
- "Despite my pleading, there has been deliberate disruption. Honourable members, I am pleading with you for the last time if the House is disrupted in such a manner I will be constrained to act as per the expectation of the people," Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- "There was the boycott by two parties of the Presidential address. The whole world is watching our behaviour. People do not expect us to behave in such a manner," Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- Rajya Sabha session resumes following adjournment. Opposition members protest against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal's demand for an apology from them for allegedly misbehaving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.50 pm following protests by the Opposition against parts of the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech being expunged.
