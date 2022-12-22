New Delhi: The parliamentary proceedings for the Winter session began for the day at 11 am on Thursday in both Houses. The opposition continued their protests demanding a discussion on the recent Tawang issue in Arunachal Pradesh on the border of India and China. The proceedings in the Lower House were adjourned within minutes, while Rajya Sabha saw a rough exchange of words between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and the members of the opposition protesting in the House.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who spoke after the Chairman warned the opposition several times to 'not compel him to invoke certain rules', said that the opposition only wants certain issues to be discussed in the open. "We don't want to talk inside the chambers. The entire nation has the right to know. This fight is for the country," Kharge told the Chairman even as he clarified that the opposition does not intend on embarrassing him in any way.

Before the proceedings began, the RJD-JD(U) MPs held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over a remark made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Bihar and demanded his apology over the same. On Tuesday, RJD MP Manoj Jha was interjected by Goyal, to make a crafty remark on his state -- “inka bas chale, toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de” (If they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar).

In the parliamentary proceedings today, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda shall move three Bills to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. The Bills seek to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. All three Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shall move a Bill to repeal and amend certain enactments.

Here are some key developments in the Parliamentary sessions today:

11:00 AM | Parliamentary session in both Houses commence

11:05 AM, Lok Sabha | Speaker Om Birla urged members to wear masks and spread awareness on COVID-19

As soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla urged members to wear masks and spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in view of the rising cases of the disease in some countries.

11:12 AM, Lok Sabha | House adjourned till 12 PM amid ruckus

Proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon as opposition members protested in the House over various issues. Members from Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena, and the DMK demanded a discussion on the border issue with China, compelling the chairman to adjourn the house.

11:22 PM, Rajya Sabha | Minister Piyush Goyal clarifies he had no intentions of insulting Bihar

"I had no intention of insulting Bihar or its people. I am willing to withdraw my statements if they have hurt anyone's sentiments," the minister said a day after he was criticized for his remarks on Tuesday made with reference to RJD MP Manoj Jha.

11:39 PM, Rajya Sabha | Opposition leaders enter the well, cause ruckus in the house demanding discussion on China; Kharge urges for an open discussion

"None of us wants to embarrass you, sir. But the parliamentary democracy operates like this," says Kharge to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. "We only want certain issues to be discussed -- the border issue with China and the comment made by the Union Minister (Piyush Goyal) on Bihar," Kharge told the Chairman.

Dhankar, who reiterated that he is surprised at such behavior by the Opposition, said that there are rules that have to be followed and he is there to clarify them. "Don't compel me to invoke the rule. I have tried everything to get this under control. You are asking for the same things every single day even though you know it's in violation of rule 267. I am not angry, I am disappointed," Dhankar said. Kharge, in response, argued that is also the responsibility of the House to manage situations like these where the demands are being made under certain conventions.

12:00 PM, Rajya Sabha | Question Hour begins after a long argument between the Chairman and the protesting members of the opposition

12:00 PM, Lok Sabha | Proceedings resume after adjournment

1:00 PM | Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm