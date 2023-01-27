New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concerns about the exponential increase of screen time among Indian citizens while speaking at the annual Pariksha pe Charcha event here. Noting that an average Indian is spending about 6 hours looking at the screen per day, the PM expressed concern over the individual potential of human beings getting wasted due to gadgets.

"People in India spend an average of 6 hours on screen. This is a matter of concern. Why be a slave of gadgets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential?" he asked the group of students, teachers and parents gathered to attend the 6th edition of the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event in the national capital on Friday.

The Prime Minister spoke on a spectrum of other issues that shall be beneficial for the students of the country. He spoke about issues like time management while studying, the disadvantages of cheating in examinations and the expectations that the parents of children normally have, and how they should be monitored. He also asked the students to always believe in themselves and direct their creativity and hard work toward the good things in life in order to climb the ladder of success high.

Highlighting, that every year several students approach him for guidance every year, and the Prime Minister said that he is happy to guide the students with their questions. "Every year students from across the country write to me seeking advice. It's a very inspiring and enriching experience for me," PM Modi said.

As informed by the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The registration for the program this year received a massive response from lakhs of students teachers and parents across the world. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

