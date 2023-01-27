New Delhi: Drawing a metaphor between politics and education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'expectations from an individual should match his ability'. He urged the parents of young students to not shape their expectations from their children based on societal pressure, as he spoke at the yearly 'Pariksha pe Charcha' program on Friday.

"If a family's expectations from its children are due to societal pressure, it's a huge problem. We know how it is. We are in politics where immense pressure is created for victory. But one must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused," the PM said as he addressed a group of students, teachers, and parents in New Delhi.

He further adviced the parents to not pressurize their children as it may lead to wrong choices that are made under peer pressure. "I urge the parents not to pressurize their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities," he said as he offered reassurances to the students present in the audience.

The 6th edition of the annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' is being held in the national capital, being attended by over 38.80 lakh participants, including 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents.

As informed by the Education Ministry officials earlier, students, teachers, and parents from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards had enthusiastically registered for the event between November 25 and 30 -- the time allotted for registrations. The event, organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'.