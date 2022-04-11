Islamabad: The opposition parties have nominated Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as their joint candidate for the country's Prime Minister's election, scheduled on Monday, local media reported. The National Assembly will elect a new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

PML-N have collected more than one nomination paper for the election from the NA secretariat, ARY News reported citing sources. The member parties of the joint opposition will also submit nomination papers for Shehbaz Sharif. According to ARY News, PTI has not yet requested the nomination papers for the prime minister's election. The nominations for the election can be submitted to the Secretary of the assembly until 2 pm today, the Pakistani media reported.

The leaders of the joint opposition will submit nomination papers, which will go under scrutiny at 3 pm and the list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny. Shehbaz Sharif will return unopposed if no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him. The timings of the National Assembly session scheduled on Monday to elect the new prime minister of Pakistan have changed. The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2 pm on Monday contrary to a previous schedule of 11 am, ARY News reported.

Moreover, strict security measures are still in place around the D-chowk with police saying that the roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier. Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

ANI