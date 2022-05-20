Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with over 7 lakh people in 1790 villages across 27 districts of the state still submerged. River Kopili, Disang, and the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level. Kopili river in mid-Assam is flowing above the flood level which is the cause of devastating floods in the Nagaon and Hojai districts. Sources said that in Hojai, floodwaters are flowing over the rooftop of houses.

A report provided by ASDMA said that over 7.17 lakh people in 27 districts in Assam have been affected by floods. The government set up 359 flood camps, out of which 167 are relief camps and 192 are relief distribution centers. As per the report, 80,298 people are put up in relief camps. Two people lost their lives in floods on Thursday in the Kanpur area of Nagaon district taking the toll to 9.

Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. In Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district landslides cut off-road communication to Barak Valley in southern Assam and vital parts of the three northeastern states. Rescue operations are going on in the flood-affected area SDRF, NDRF, Army/Paramilitary, and local people also conducting rescue operations.

