Guwahati: The increasing rainfall has made the flood situation worse in Assam with eight people killed in the calamity and over 4 lakh population in 26 districts affected by the deluge in the state so far. As per officials, the flood situation is more compounded in Cachar, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Dima Hassao areas. As per the ASDMA report, death toll in floods and landslides has risen to 8 in the state.

ASDMA report says that 1089 villages are affected by the floods with more areas getting submerged. Authorities have set up 178 relief camps in flood-affected areas to provide assistance to the people. Home Minister Amit Shah called CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to inquire about the flood situation. On Tuesday, surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations of Assam and Meghalaya.

Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. In Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district landslides cut off road communication to Barak Valley in southern Assam and vital parts of the three north eastern states.

