Chittorgarh: A youth from Bihar in his early 20s who was addicted to online games has been referred to a psychiatric hospital in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after his family witnessed his 'abnormal behaviour'.

Irfan Ansari, originally from Chhapra, Bihar, who was currently living in the Bansen area of ​​Chittorgarh, was admitted to a local mental health hospital. A psychiatrist at the hospital told the family that Ansari suffered from wild mood swings and other issues as he was highly addicted to playing games on his smartphone for a long duration during the night due to which he was deprived of enough sleep as well.

According to family members, Irfan used to play 'Free Fire' game on mobile for hours. “He was so addicted to playing games on mobile that he used to get angry when the phone was snatched. On Thursday night, he was playing the game when the phone battery died. After that, he started acting strangely, shouting at anyone coming in his way," a family member said.

"He repeatedly cried 'hacker, hacker' and 'password change' and 'ID lock',” the family member said. "The family was shocked by his antics and tried to convince him a lot, but for a long time, he kept repeating the words. Not knowing what to do, the family even tied up with a rope to prevent him from escaping,” the family member said, adding they were finally forced to admit him to the hospital.

On Friday, Ansari even created a ruckus on the Udaipur highway by stopping the drivers and crying about 'hacking the ID'. His friends somehow overpowered him and tied him with a rope to a cot. Dr. Rajesh Kumar Swami, Psychiatrist at Shri Sanwaliyaji Government Hospital said that Ansari was admitted to the hospital at around 12 o'clock Friday night. Dr Kumar attributed Ansari's situation to not getting enough sleep and playing on the phone for a long time. "Ansari's condition is improving at the hospital," Kumar added.

