Hyderabad: Alarm bells are ringing with the rise in Omicron positive cases in the country. Hence, the State governments have alerted the people to be cautious and maintain Covid protocols. When the people are heaving a sigh of relief after the second wave of Covid, the rise in Omicron cases yet again put the people on high alert.

The UK has seen its first death from Omicron, even as the latest variant of the Coronavirus is expected to comprise 50 per cent of the cases in London by Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been tested Covid positive after they attended a party in Mumbai. In fact, people are confused over the statements of health experts and governments across the world and India. Omicron, the new variant of Covid was found in South Africa, immediately, the whole world, became alert and scared of the new variant, as it was stated the new virus is more lethal than the Delta variant.

But, late contradictory statements are being made confusing the people. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the Omicron may outcompete Delta in countries suffering from both strains, as scientists predict that the highly mutated and potentially more vaccine-resistant strain of the virus may become dominant in many countries by the end of the year.

“It is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs,” the WHO said on Twitter, after updating its technical briefing on Omicron on Friday. The WHO said that as of December 9, Omicron cases have been detected in 63 countries, up from 57 countries two days prior. The WHO said global risk levels regarding the variant remain "very high."

While Omicron's high rate of transmission has become a cause for concern, there are early indications that the variant may not be as deadly or overload hospitals with severe cases to the same degree as previous waves, say health experts.

Meanwhile, four fresh Omicron cases have been reported and the tally rises to six; Delhi's first patient of the Omicron, a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid. A 35-year-old man with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the Coronavirus.