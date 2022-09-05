Puri: Residents of a village in the Puri district of Odisha have been leading a miserable life for the last couple of months due to an infestation of poisonous red ants. The incident occurred in the Brahmansahi village under Chandradeipur panchayat in the Pipli block of the district.

The villagers said that thousands of red ants from the embankment of a nearby canal are swarming into their homes. Several villagers have developed rashes and itching after being stung by the poisonous insects. The fact that the ants have started to set up colonies in their houses is making the situation even worse for them. So much so that one family from the village has already left and several others are planning to do the same.

According to the villagers, the red ants are aggressive and will sting anyone trying to disperse them. They also said that the ants are attacking other insects, cattle, and frogs. To their horror, the villagers have discovered that even the use of pesticides is not able to stop the infestation. The sarpanch of the village has urged the local BDO to resolve the issue.